The COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center has now infected 83 people at the Court Street nursing home, an official said Tuesday.
Fifty-nine residents — about 75 percent of the total — and 24 staff members have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak began in late December, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
The latest case numbers represent nine more employees than the facility reported a day earlier, but no additional residents. Genesis also did not report any new deaths Tuesday.
The deaths of three residents have been attributed to the outbreak to date.
Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.