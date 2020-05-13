The deaths of nine more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, the state health department announced Tuesday, along with 81 more positive test results for the viral disease.
An additional case has been confirmed in Cheshire County — possibly in Rindge —bringing the total to 44. Because of the way the state reports town-by-town results, it’s unclear where this person lives. However, a map the state health department maintains of communities that have seen positive test results indicates Rindge had tallied a total of seven positive tests to date, up from six the day before.
That town, along with the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Swanzey, Temple and Washington are all listed as having one to four active cases.
As of Monday, New Ipswich in Hillsborough County was listed in this same category, but its active case total has since been increased to five. Twelve total positive test results have been counted among New Ipswich residents since the pandemic’s start.
The county of residence of 26 of the state’s total 3,239 COVID-19 positive test results had yet to be determined. In all, 33,977 people are known to have tested negative for the disease.
Of the 81 newly announced cases, 28 involve people who live in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The nine additional COVID-related deaths reported Tuesday bring New Hampshire’s confirmed total to 142. The patients were all 60 years or older and included three Hillsborough County women, three Hillsborough County men, one Rockingham County woman, one Rockingham County man and a Merrimack County man.