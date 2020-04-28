New Hampshire's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 2,000, state health officials announced Tuesday, while also reporting additional positive tests in two Cheshire County towns.

Jaffrey and Rindge each have had one more resident test positive, bringing the total in each town to six.

Statewide, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported 82 new diagnoses of the viral disease, for a total of 2,010 to date.

Of those, 936 have recovered, 249 have been hospitalized, and 60 have died.

The state health department did not announce any new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Including the two new positives, 40 Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1.

No new results were reported from Sullivan County, which has had 11 to date. Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua added six more cases, bringing its total to 280.

Locally, Keene, New Ipswich and Hillsboro have each had seven cases; Jaffrey and Rindge, six; and Swanzey, five. There has been between one and four in Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Marlborough, Peterborough, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.