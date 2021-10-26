Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.