Bill Gardner, the longest-serving secretary of state in the U.S., announced Monday he will retire in the coming days after 45 years overseeing New Hampshire elections, including the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
He said in a news conference at the state Capitol in Concord that he will step down after arrangements are made for Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan to succeed him in the position. He didn't give an exact date.
Gardner's announcement came 49 years after he first arrived at the Statehouse to take his oath of office as a 24-year-old state representative. He served as a representative for four years before being elected secretary of state.
He said he has served with 11 governors, 17 Senate presidents, 13 House speakers, 14 attorneys general and seven treasurers, and praised the thousands of elected officials and volunteers he has worked with.
"I have witnessed the incredible commitment and personal sacrifice they have shown," he said at Monday's news conference. "Despite our occasional differences at times, each person with whom I have worked is a good person with good intent."
He also said he felt it is a "crying shame" that many people seem to have lost faith in free and fair elections.
Gardner said this is a smooth time to step down as there are no major elections until the midterms in November.
He said there was no one reason for leaving state government.
"It was time," he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement praising Gardner's work.
"Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
"For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state — always open, fair, accessible, and accurate."
Scanlan will serve the remaining nearly one year of Gardner's term and the Legislature will vote again for secretary of state next December.