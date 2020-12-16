Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Periods of snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.