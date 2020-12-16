State health officials have announced 21 more COVID-19-related deaths, including the fifth from Cheshire County.
All but one of these deaths — of a male Hillsborough County resident — involved people 60 or older. In addition to him and a woman from Cheshire County, they included two Belknap County men, three Grafton County women, three Hillsborough County women, eight Hillsborough County men, and a total of three men from Merrimack County, Rockingham County and Coos County.
The state's 625 deaths reported to date represent about two percent of the 33,433 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services' latest statistics. About 78 percent of people (26,128) have recovered, whereas about 20 percent (6,680) have active infections, the data indicate.
The current cases include 239 in Cheshire County, 48 in Sullivan County, 1,042 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 252 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
As of Wednesday morning, 286 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.
Also Wednesday, state health officials announced 928 new positive tests for the virus. This includes previously unannounced positives stretching back several days, but not test results that were still being processed.
Of the 928, 22 were from Cheshire County, three were from Sullivan County, and 153 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence in 28 of these cases was not yet known.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 6.4 percent. The state health department does not provide antigen test positivity rates in its daily updates.