MARLBOROUGH — The N.H. Department of Transportation on Monday announced a community meeting for May 3 to discuss proposed maintenance on three bridges on Route 12. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Marlborough Town Offices, according to a news release from the department.
The three bridges carry Route 12 over the south branch of the Ashuelot River, and are all within approximately a mile of each other. An exact start date hasn’t been announced, but the job is expected to be completed in one season, which means the goal is to have it finished by fall, according to David Scott, the in-house design chief at the DOT.
The project is estimated to cost $2.1 million, to be covered by the state with help from federal funding, according to Scott.
The northernmost bridge to receive maintenance is just south of Webb Depot Road on Route 12, Scott said. The other two bridges are approximately within a mile, south of the first one.
At next month’s meeting, the department will share information about the project, and ask for input from residents to make sure decisions follow community needs and protect the environment, according to the news release. Scott said he expects most of the meeting to revolve around proposals to control traffic while the work is underway.
The work to all three of the bridges will involve removing the pavement and the membrane, which is between the deck and the asphalt, Scott said. Necessary repairs will be made to the concrete deck of all three spans, and then new pavement will be laid down.
“Because of traffic volumes and the priority of getting traffic through, we will be doing that to one half of the bridge at a time,” he said.
Scott said it’s possible that work zone signs will be put up on Route 101 in Keene, and another in Troy. These signs would alert drivers of the time it would take to get through the work site or guide them to a detour. The signed detour would take motorists along Route 124.
“We have a program to keep our bridges in good condition, so we do this preservation-style work to keep the condition from deteriorating,” Scott said.
All three bridges were built in the 1960s; however, there is no historical element that the work would threaten, according to Scott.
The department will offer additional services for the meeting such as mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats. Anyone needing these services can contact NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-0483, or call 603-271-3222. Requests for assistance must be made at least 14 business days in advance.
