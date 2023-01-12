N.H. Department of Transportation officials are scheduled to hold a public meeting in Swanzey on Jan. 25 on plans either to refurbish or replace the bridge crossing Martin Brook on Route 32, seen here Wednesday.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
SWANZEY — Officials with the N.H. Department of Transportation are planning a public meeting at Whitcomb Hall later this month to discuss a proposed project ona bridge in poor conditionalong Route 32 and make improvements to the surrounding stretch of roadway.
Contractors plan either to refurbish or replace the bridge crossing Martin Brook just south of Route 32's intersection with Blake Road and repair about 1,000 feet of the road on each side of the bridge, NHDOT Design Engineer Jason Tremblay said in a written statement provided by a department spokesman.
"Right now, for either a rehabilitation or replacement option, it is assumed that there will be no more than 500 feet of roadwork each side of the bridge," Tremblay said.
He said the project is currently estimated at $2 million, all of which will come from state funds. Design costs and right-of-way costs would be about $700,000 while construction costs of the new bridge are projected to be about $1.3 million.
Tremblay said the department has red-listed the bridge, meaning its structure is considered "poor" quality and now requires inspections on the crossing every six months.
"[The project] is currently scheduled to advertise [for contractor bids] in July of 2025," Tremblay said in the email. "The project started in 2018 but when COVID hit, getting out to the public was difficult. [NHDOT] is now starting the process of going out to the town to gather input for the project."
Once the project begins, Tremblay said traffic will likely be diverted onto one lane of Route 32, with alternating two-way traffic managed through the use of signals. The department does not currently anticipate closing the roadway during the project, he said.
The total construction time depends on which option the state chooses for the bridge, Tremblay said, but he estimated the project should wrap up about six months after work begins.
NHDOT's meeting with community members is planned to be incorporated into Swanzey's selectboard meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m., with representatives from NHDOT presenting at 6 p.m., according to the department. Residents will have the opportunity to ask NHDOT officials questions and share overall thoughts on the project, according to a news release from the department.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
