CHESTERFIELD — Drivers are being asked to use caution at the intersection of Routes 9 and 63 over the next two weeks while the state does work there, according to Chesterfield police.
Police Chief Duane Chickering posted to the department's Facebook page Tuesday that the roadway from Pinnacle Springs Road to just east of Route 63 will be affected by the project and that lane access will constantly be shifting while the work is being conducted.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is installing a foundation of underground electric work for yellow warning signs that will be put in there, according to Program Specialist Richard Arcand.
Next, Arcand said in an email, the crew will install the two 30-by-30-inch signs to alert motorists on Route 9 of drivers coming from or turning onto Route 63, "which we believe will improve safety in the area."
The design is currently being finalized, he said, and the signs are expected to be installed this summer.