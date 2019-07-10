The board of directors of New Hampshire Dance Institute has appointed a new incoming executive director, the Keene nonprofit organization announced in a news release.
Sally Malay succeeds Jennifer Marshall, who joined New Hampshire Dance Institute in 2015, according to the release.
“Jen has worked tirelessly over the past three and a half years to further NHDI’s mission,” Grant Love, president of the board of directors, said in the release. “We are so very grateful that she has guided the organization through this period of growth. She will be greatly missed.”
As for Malay, he said, “Sally has extensive experience in non-profit management, and we are excited to have her join the team.”
Malay most recently served as the events director for Girls on the Run Vermont and began her transition into NHDI in June, according to the Keene organization.
“I was drawn to NHDI’s mission of enhancing the lives of our school children through dance and music, and the fact that NHDI reaches children that may not necessarily have the opportunity to participate in a program such as this,” Malay said in the release, adding that she’s grateful to join the “NHDI family” and looks “forward to being a part of the team that positively impacts the youth in our community.”
Started as the National Dance Institute/New Hampshire in the 1980s before becoming its own entity as New Hampshire Dance Institute in 1990, NHDI aims to foster confidence and discipline among kids of all backgrounds and abilities through dance and music, according to its website. It offers a range of programs, including a year-long course of instruction during the school day, special dance teams that meet on Saturday mornings and a summer camp.
A native of Sydney, Australia, Malay moved to Keene with her husband, Robert — the superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — and their three sons after spending two decades in Guam. She teaches indoor cycling at the Keene Family YMCA and Form603 Personal Fitness & Cycling Studio, according to the release.