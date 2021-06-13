Tessa Pearson, 14, of Nelson was "heartbroken" last year when the N.H. Dance Institute (NHDI) canceled its annual showcase performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to her grandmother, Gail Lavigne.
On Saturday, however, Pearson wasn't just back on stage for the Keene nonprofit's Event of the Year — its first since May 2019. She was at the center of it.
Pearson and NHDI instructor Linda Estabrook played leading roles in "Rise Like A Phoenix," a narrative dance show meant to laud the young performers — who range from grade 2 through high school — for their resilience during the pandemic.
The recital at Keene State College's Redfern Arts Center alternated between the stories of trailblazing icons like Hellen Keller, Ruby Bridges and Nelson Mandela — as told by Estabrook to Pearson — and lively, elaborately choreographed dance numbers. In a fiery flourish, it ended with Pearson rising above the stage while photos of her family flashed on screen behind her, in a nod to the isolation caused by the pandemic and then the return of normal life.
"We had no idea she'd be featured like that," Lavigne, a Keene resident, said.
NHDI Artistic Director Kristen Leach said she wanted the show's historical focus to inspire participants to meet the challenges in their own lives, including the pandemic.
With NHDI limited to only 16 dancers on stage at once to observe social distancing, Leach made frequent use of the projection screen, playing recordings of the other performers dancing in unison in the background. The goal was to replicate the energy of a typical Event of the Year, which she said would include about 300 kids, even as the organization limited enrollment to 110 this year due to the pandemic.
"We wanted to try and create that idea," she said.
In another COVID-related change from past performances, NHDI's live orchestra — led by Music Director Peter Mansfield — accompanied the dancers from the Redfern's adjacent Wright Theatre. And instead of putting on four performances over three days, the organization held all four on Saturday.
That followed months of weekend rehearsals, which began in February, at Winchester School, which NHDI Executive Director Sally Malay has said was the only public school willing to host NHDI this spring. (Students at Winchester School and St. Joseph Regional School, a Catholic school in Keene, also had rehearsals during the school week.)
"This was the way we were going to be able to stay connected with the kids and sustain the program," she said.
Malay credited Leach for choreographing a "brilliant" show, which Leach said tried to acknowledge the loss that so many people have felt during the pandemic.
"It really has surpassed our expectations," Malay said. "... Everybody has rallied to make this a really special event for the children."
NHDI also paid tribute Saturday to its founder, Jacques d'Amboise, a celebrated ballet dancer who died last month due to complications from a stroke. Leach, who knew d'Amboise personally, told The Sentinel previously that she tries to model his charisma as an instructor and his talent for challenging students to summon their best effort.
"We are here today because of his idea, and we are grateful to those who brought this program to the Monadnock Region," she told the Redfern audience. "His legacy will dance on for many, many generations."
That legacy includes NHDI's Event of the Year as well as its week-long residency programs, in which the organization hosts dance classes at area schools. After a pause during the pandemic, those programs resumed recently, with NHDI visiting schools in Chesterfield, Harrisville and Washington, according to Malay.
The resumption of NHDI programming has breathed life into the organization, she said, even while many participants already cherished it.
"When it returns, it gives you a new appreciation for the program."