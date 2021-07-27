The N.H. Dance Institute has won a new award meant to honor Granite State arts providers for innovating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene-based nonprofit, which offers youth dance programs in the Monadnock Region, is among five organizations to earn a Silver Lining Resilience Award from the N.H. State Council on the Arts, a panel that offers financial and technical aid to arts groups.
That non-monetary recognition was announced Monday along with the council's Governor's Arts Awards, which it gives every two years, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. One arts organization from each of the state's five Executive Council districts was chosen for a Silver Lining Resilience Award, the release states.
NHDI, which typically provides dance instruction to more than 4,000 kids each year at elementary and middle schools in the area, was forced to cancel its annual Event of the Year performance in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The organization responded, however, by hosting a series of outdoor "pop-up" classes last summer and offering weekly instruction in the fall at Stonewall Farm in Keene and Camp Spofford in Chesterfield. NHDI also put on an Event of the Year show — titled “Rise Like A Phoenix” in a nod to the young performers' own resilience during the pandemic — at Keene State College last month, ending its one-year hiatus.
To help prevent viral spread during the performance, the nonprofit reduced enrollment, positioned its orchestra in a separate theater and projected pre-recorded dance routines on a screen behind the dancers on stage.
Those efforts allowed NHDI to navigate challenges posed by the public health crisis, including a serious financial crunch, according to Executive Director Sally Malay, who said the organization has tried to be "creative with the ways that we were able to offer ... programming to our community."
"We found we were busy even though we were constrained by a lot of the guidelines with the COVID pandemic," she said.
Earning recognition from the N.H. State Council on the Arts, Malay said, reflects NHDI staff members' commitment to the organization and its mission of offering dance education to all local kids, regardless of experience.
"I felt they led by example and demonstrated to children that when you're faced with a challenge, that you can put creative problem-solving skills into play, you can stay determined," she said of NHDI staff.
The Silver Lining Resilience Awards and Governor’s Arts Awards will be presented at an Oct. 26 ceremony hosted by Gov. Chris Sununu, according to the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources news release. The event, which is in Derry, will also be livestreamed.
"We're very excited by the recognition," Malay said. "NHDI's been around for a long time. However, I think we're still not known to the wider community, so hopefully this will help share what we do and provide to the community as we look to reach more kids in the future."