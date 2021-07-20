The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has issued an air pollution advisory through Wednesday morning due to smoke drifting from wildfires burning in the U.S. and Canada.
Children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases like asthma, emphysema or bronchitis are cautioned to limit their time outdoors and avoid unnecessary exertion, according to the advisory.
Wind pushed smoke from wildfires burning in central and western Canada and the northwestern U.S. across much of country, the advisory says, resulting in concentrations of fine particle air pollution that could affect individuals with underlying health conditions. Even people without respiratory or heart conditions may experience mild health effects and should avoid strenuous activity, according to NHDES. Symptoms of particle pollution exposure may include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, according to the release.
The smoke also diffracts light, creating a hazy appearance across the sky. Wind is expected to push the particles from the region Wednesday morning, and forecasted rain will also help clear the air, the advisory says.