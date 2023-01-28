A New Hampshire organization that aims to help in-state businesses develop best practices for approaching social issues, environmental awareness and employee wellness wants to aid workplaces and workers in taking steps to improve mental health rather than grin and bear it this year.
The N.H. Businesses for Social Responsibility (NHBSR) is currently offering its “Bear in Mind” workplace mental well-being program in partnership with mental health consultation service Full Spectrum Wellness in Bedford and The Richards Group, a Brattleboro-based insurance, finance and human resources firm with offices in Keene and Hanover, in addition to other sponsors.
Zeina Eyceoz, program manager at NHBSR, said Bear in Mind was developed throughout the past summer after the organization’s annual spring conference returned to an in-person format last May following two years of meeting virtually earlier in the pandemic.
“We asked [attendees] after what we’ve been through what strengths were revealed to them and what they think we should focus on as an organization,” Eyceoz said. “Overwhelmingly, the feedback we got was mental well-being in the workplace.”
Programming includes a webinar each month with a different area of focus, with most sessions recorded for free public viewing online. Speakers range from former N.H. Supreme Court Justice John Broderick, who wrote an upcoming book on mental health education, to University of New Hampshire faculty Lauren Ferguson, who studies recreation management and policy.
The webinars began in October and center around topics like practical examples of businesses that have addressed mental health issues, how discussions in workplaces have shifted in recent years and the therapeutic effects of nature on well-being.
“With changes we’ve been through, whether it’s the pandemic or work-home balance or coming back to the workplace, … all these stresses have been weighing on employees,” Eyceoz said. “… If you have an employee that’s really stressed or anxious or is going through a mental health issue, they’re not going to be productive, and you might not retain them.”
“Refilling the Well,” an ongoing subscription-based webinar separate from the monthly sessions, particularly discusses stress management, where Full Spectrum Wellness staff encourage self-care strategies.
Debra LeClair, a psychologist and life coach at Full Spectrum, said staff are able to frame the webinars around topics relevant to each month. Around Thanksgiving, the consulting service asked participants to think about what gratitude means to them. This month, the spotlight has been on “habits for happiness,” which LeClair said involve awareness of what affects peoples’ tendencies have on their mental state.
“There’s a lot of great research that’s been coming out around how food impacts our mood and does impact our mental health,” LeClair said. “What you’re eating can really impact your anxiety levels and your tendencies towards depression.”
Full Spectrum is offering both organization-wide and individual subscriptions. The current session began Jan. 10 and runs until Feb. 28, hosted each Tuesday morning, but LeClair said all meetings are recorded for those who missed the first few weeks. Subscriptions also come with access to meetings held during the fall.
For individuals, the cost is $107 or $77 for NHBSR members, and for businesses, costs vary depending on how many employees are in the organization as well as whether the organization is a member of NHBSR.
And in May, The Richards Group will offer its second session of Mental Health First Aid under the Bear in Mind program. The session is a training course that instructs participants on how to recognize coworkers who may be in mental health crises.
“It gives a certification at the end, so it’s similar to CPR,” Eyceoz said of the course. “Some of [The Richard Group’s] employees volunteer their entire day to provide the eight-hour training online and they send you materials. You’re not there to diagnose but to listen to address early signs and provide resources to your fellow employees.”
The training is taught in a hybrid format where two hours of the course are completed online at participants’ own pace, followed by a six-hour workshop hosted via Zoom led by a certified instructor, according to Eyceoz.
Registration for the various elements of the Bear in Mind program can be found on NHBSR’s website, nhbsr.org, under the “What We Do” tab. The program’s page also includes links to local and national resources for mental well-being.
