WEST LEBANON — Twin State health officials are directing those who are eligible for and who want a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies and health care providers.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose for those who are immunocompromised and adults age 50 and older, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it recommends it.
Some pharmacies such as Rite Aid and Walgreens are scheduling appointments for these doses, Laura Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said. People can check with their health care provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated, she said.
Eligible residents can go to vaccines.nh.gov to find a location to get a second booster dose. Eventually, doses also are expected to be available through the regional public health networks, Montenegro said.
In Vermont, Health Department clinics will eventually offer second boosters, Ben Truman, a department spokesman, said. In the meantime, the department encourages people who want a second booster to check with their health care provider or pharmacy, he said.
Information about vaccine locations is online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. People should check in advance to make sure the location has the type of vaccine they want, Truman said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.