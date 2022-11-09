This story has been changed to correct that the register of probate constitutional question failed, as it did not garner a two-thirds majority.
The Register of Probate position in New Hampshire won't be eliminated, and the state won’t hold another constitutional convention in the near future, voters decided Tuesday, according to results from the Associated Press.
Both of those issues appeared as ballot questions during Tuesday’s midterms election. The AP called both those contests shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when 72 percent of votes had been counted.
Just shy of 63 percent of voters said “Yes” to the first ballot question, which was shy of the two-thirds vote needed to pass. The measure would have cut a reference to county registers of probate from the N.H. Constitution, effectively eliminating this position.
At one time, these officials helped people navigate the legal processes involving wills, trusts and estates and name changes. However, legislation in 2011 transferred the duties of the registers of probate to circuit court clerks. Registers saw their salary reduced to $100 a year and their duties were eliminated, though the position still exists in the Constitution and thus has to be filled.
Jeremy LaPlante of Keene, the Democratic incumbent in this office in Cheshire County, ran unopposed for another two-year term, which he won Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the question regarding a constitutional convention failed, with 66 percent of voters answering “No,” according to the AP.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan said his office put the convention question on the ballot as required by the Constitution. Voters must be asked at least every 10 years whether such a convention should be held. Voters rejected such a question in a landslide in 2012, the last time it was on the ballot.
Changes to the constitution also can be placed on the ballot by the N.H. Legislature, as the body did with the Register of Probate question this year. Backers of issues that lack legislative support can seek a convention to bypass the Legislature.
