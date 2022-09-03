Ken Eyring, a member of the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence, examines a ballot during a committee meeting in July in Concord. The committee, formed by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Keene Public Library.
The Keene Public Library is scheduled to host a meeting of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence on Tuesday afternoon.
The N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence is scheduled to meet in Keene on Tuesday afternoon, when the panel will hear from a pair of political science professors and accept public comment.
The meeting is set for Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. in Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library at 60 Winter St., according to a news release Friday from the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
Formed in April by Secretary of State David Scanlan, the panel has held a series of meetings across the state to examine why there seems to be a decline in public confidence about the election system and what can be done to change this.
Tuesday’s meeting will feature a presentation from Charles Stewart III, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, and Brendan Nyhan, a professor at Dartmouth College in Hanover. Stewart specializes in congressional politics, elections and American political development, according to his faculty web page. Nyhan’s research focuses on misperceptions about politics and health care, his page says.
Following the presentation, the meeting will open a public comment period, according to the news release. The Secretary of State’s Office encourages members of the public to attend. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84395787896.
The committee, which is advisory and does not have power to change election laws, will eventually produce a report with ways to strengthen the voting process in New Hampshire, or to explain why people should have confidence in the system as is.
Committee members include co-chair Richard Swett, director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire board; co-chair Bradford E. Cook, chair of N.H. Ballot Law Commission; Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord Republican City Committee; and Amanda Merrill, a board member for the N.H. Land & Community Heritage Investment Program.
Also on the panel are Jim Splaine, a former New Hampshire legislator; Douglass Teschner, president of Growing Leadership; Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy in Concord; and Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project.
