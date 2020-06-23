New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 15 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The newly announced positive test results bring the state’s total known cases to date to 5,558. Of those, 4,290 people — or about 77 percent — have recovered, whereas 339 (about 6 percent) have died in cases attributed to the virus.
Although the county of residence of one of the newly reported cases was still being determined, none of the other 14 were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Four of the positives came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Statewide, there were 929 known, current COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, New Ipswich and Rindge. Peterborough was listed with five current cases; the other area communities were each listed with one to four.