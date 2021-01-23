More than one in eight Granite Staters registered for the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and Saturday, the first two days of the state’s expanded eligibility, known as Phase 1B, for seniors and other priority groups.
Of the 325,000 residents eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B, approximately 175,000 had registered by 3 p.m. Saturday, according to N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon. That figure accounts for about one-eighth of the state’s population of 1.36 million people.
“Today’s roll-out exceeded expectations and the teams across state government deserve immense credit for their role in making today such a great success,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “Based on preliminary sign-ups we will be ready to hit the ground running and will vaccinate the hundreds of thousands of folks in Phase 1B as quickly as the federal government delivers it.”
Nearly 150,000 Granite Staters in Phase 1B had signed up to receive the vaccine by 3 p.m. Friday, according to the state.
Eligible residents — who include anyone 65 and up, as well as people with certain health conditions that make them “medically vulnerable,” various residential and correctional facility staff, and remaining front-line workers — can make a vaccination appointment at vaccines.nh.gov. The state is also offering registration via its 2-1-1 hotline for people without Internet or who have trouble with computers.
But the Phase 1B rollout involved some technical issues, particularly with the hotline, that frustrated Monadnock Region residents.
Henry Parkhurst, 84, of Winchester said he called 2-1-1 at 8 a.m. Friday, when registration for seniors opened, but heard a message saying the call could not be connected. He tried again every half hour, continuing to get that message as well as busy signals.
Close to 6 p.m., he finally reached a representative, who he said was apologetic about the delays and helped schedule his vaccination for Feb. 23.
Parkhurst, a retired educator, explained that while the wait did not significantly inconvenience him, he worried that it would prevent others from registering for the vaccine.
“I’ve got all the time I need,” he said. “… There are people who have jobs. There are people who have children. They don’t have 10 hours a day to wait for the telephone.”
A former state legislator who represented Winchester — and, in his early terms, several nearby towns — in the N.H. House from 2002 until last year, Parkhurst said it seemed like state officials were caught off guard by the rush to register Friday.
“My concern was that they were not prepared for the amount of people who were going to be calling,” he said.
Earlier in the week, however, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it anticipated an “extremely high” call volume. In an effort to prevent delays, the state re-assigned 200 employees and N.H. National Guard troops to assist the call center, according to DHHS spokeswoman Laura Montenegro.
More than 70,000 people registered in the first hour of Phase 1B, causing initial wait times of approximately 25 minutes on the 2-1-1 hotline, according to Sununu’s news release Friday. The wait had dropped to under five minutes by noon, the release stated.
“Today has been remarkably positive and demonstrates that the people of New Hampshire are ready and willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a prepared statement Friday. “This has truly been a statewide, all-hands-on-deck effort. We applaud the efforts of so many, including the National Guard, 2-1-1 call takers, healthcare providers, and the residents who registered for making today go as smoothly as it has.”
But some seniors at the Cleveland Place apartments in Keene were on hold for more than two hours Friday morning before scheduling their vaccinations, according to resident Jeannine Agard.
Agard, 67, told The Sentinel earlier in the week that she planned to register through the hotline because she considers herself “computer-illiterate.” She tried 2-1-1 Saturday morning but was unable to reach a representative, explaining that her first call was dropped and her second attempt reached the same disconnected message that Parkhurst heard.
Two other local residents told The Sentinel that their 2-1-1 calls Friday morning were also disconnected.
DHHS's Leon said Saturday afternoon that the agency was not aware of any technical issues with the hotline, explaining that people were waiting in the queue due to heavy call volume. (A 2-1-1 call by a Keene Sentinel reporter at 11:30 a.m. Saturday received a busy signal; another call made shortly before 2 p.m. reached an agent after a wait of nearly 40 minutes.)
Agard, who has several underlying health issues, including diabetes and a heart condition, said she likely would not try registering again until Monday so that she could first receive clearance from her Cheshire Medical Center physician.
That confusion, however, underscored another hiccup with the Phase 1B rollout.
Despite messaging from the state that people under 65 whose medical conditions make them eligible for the vaccine require verification from their medical provider, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Healthcare — which includes Cheshire Medical in Keene — told its patients Friday not to contact their doctor directly.
Instead, Dartmouth-Hitchcock patients under 65 who are included in Phase 1B should wait to be contacted by the state before making a vaccine appointment, the health-care provider said in a news release late Friday morning. (Patients 65 and up, like Agard, can register immediately.)
Dartmouth-Hitchcock is using electronic records to identify eligible patients, sending their verification directly to the state, it said in the release. Those patients will be notified by email via Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s web portal, mydh.org, when the verification is sent and will later receive an email from the state allowing them to schedule their vaccination.
The state’s guidance that non-seniors with underlying health conditions should contact their doctor before making an appointment — announced in a news conference Thursday and on the 2-1-1 hotline — “was for facilities that had yet to communicate with patients,” DHHS's Montenegro said Friday.
“Some medical facilities took it upon themselves to reach out to their patients prior to registration opening,” she told The Sentinel in an email.
Cheshire Medical spokeswoman Heather Atwell explained Friday afternoon that the state cannot change its 2-1-1 messaging because different hospitals are taking different approaches. She advised Cheshire Medical patients to visit cheshiremed.org/vaccine for more information.
The logistical issues did not appear to dampen anticipation for the vaccine, however.
Describing himself as a “masketeer,” in reference to his willingness to wear a face covering in public, Parkhurst said he is following guidance from public health officials — including getting vaccinated.
“I have seen 84 Christmases,” he said. “I’d like to see a few more.”
By Thursday, nearly 71,000 Granite Staters had received their first dose of the vaccine, Elizabeth R. Daly, chief of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said at a news conference that day. And nearly 10,000 had also received a second shot, she said.
Vaccinations for people in Phase 1B are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
People registering online will receive an automated email from the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) within two days that has instructions to set up an appointment, according to DHHS.