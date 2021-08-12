WINCHESTER — Monadnock Region residents have another opportunity this weekend to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Saturday, Outlaw Brewing Company on Scotland Road in Winchester will host the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van from noon to 5:30 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page.
The van — launched by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and ConvenientMD in July — can be requested by businesses, religious organizations, farmers markets, community groups and event organizers at no cost.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available Saturday, the Facebook page says.
The first 100 people to get vaccinated will also get a free beverage from the brewery’s owner, Rick Horton, according to the page.
Horton said Wednesday that walk-ins are encouraged from both in- and out-of-staters, and anyone 12 and older is welcome.
“This is our chance to make a direct impact on what happens this fall,” he said in a text message.