New Hampshire health officials have announced the COVID-19-related deaths of nine more Granite Staters, including a Cheshire County resident.
Like the other eight people whose deaths were reported Friday, the Cheshire County man was 60 or older. The others were a Sullivan County man, two Coos County women, two women and a man from Hillsborough County and two women who lived in Rockingham County.
State health officials have confirmed the deaths of 23 Cheshire County residents since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Also Friday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 464 more positive tests for the virus, dating back to Wednesday. They included 14 from Cheshire County, six from Sullivan County, 61 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 19 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 70,072 people have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly fewer than 94 percent (65,730 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the state health department. Just under five percent (3,216 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of just under two percent (1,126 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 108 in Cheshire County, 79 in Sullivan County, 453 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 53 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.8 percent. State health officials don’t provide the antigen positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 131 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.