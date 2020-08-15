Three more Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, among the 43 additional cases statewide that New Hampshire health officials announced Friday.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported another death related to the viral disease, of a Hillsborough County man 60 or older.
To date, 6,964 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 423 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
As of Friday morning, 13 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, of the 706 people known to have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 323 cases in the state were considered current. They included six cases in Keene and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Among the 43 newly announced cases were eight from areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. None were from Sullivan County.
The average daily number of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Thursday was 2,800, according to the agency’s data.