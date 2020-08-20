The death of another Granite Stater has been attributed to COVID-19, and at least one Cheshire County resident was among 14 more people to test positive for the viral disease, state health officials reported Thursday.
To date, New Hampshire has tallied 428 deaths related to COVID-19. The one announced Thursday involved a Hillsborough County man who was 60 or older.
The county of residence of two of the latest 14 cases was still being determined. None of the other 12 were from Sullivan County, and two were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
About 90 percent of the 7,050 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, and 710 are known to have been hospitalized for the disease at some point in the pandemic. As of Thursday morning, 11 patients were still in hospitals.
Statewide, 255 COVID-19 cases were listed as current. They included one to four cases in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The county of residence of two of the state's current cases was unknown.
The daily average number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state for the week that ended Thursday was 2,506.