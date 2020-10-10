State health officials Friday announced another COVID-19-related death, and 97 more cases of the viral disease.
The woman who died was a Hillsborough County resident who was 60 or older.
Of the newly announced positives — drawn from both polymerase chain reaction tests and the antigen testing the state recently began including in case counts — the county of residence of five was still being determined. Of the other 92, four were from Cheshire County, one was from Sullivan County, and 29 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services listed Friday’s daily PCR test positivity rate at 0.9 percent.
Of the 8,970 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 88 percent have recovered. The deaths of 450 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
As of Friday morning 13 people were in hospitals, of the 748 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
A total of 585 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included six where the community of residence was still being determined, five in Hillsboro and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.