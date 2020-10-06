State health officials Monday announced another COVID-19-related death and 35 more cases of the viral disease.
The woman who died — marking the 444th death the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has attributed to COVID-19 — lived in Merrimack County and was 60 or older.
One of the newly reported COVID-19 cases was from Cheshire County, two were from Sullivan County, and four were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. Thirty of the 35 positives were from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and five were from antigen tests — a different type of diagnostic test the state health department is now including in its case totals.
Of the 8,680 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 89 percent have recovered, according to state health officials. As of Monday morning, 22 people were in hospitals, of the 743 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 to date.
A total of 490 cases in New Hampshire were considered current.