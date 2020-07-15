New Hampshire health officials have announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 23 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
None of the newly reported positives were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. One was from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The death announced Tuesday involved a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older and brings the total number of COVID-19-attributed deaths to 392.
Of the 6,091 cases of the disease confirmed to date, 5,101 people have recovered. About 11 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 — 665 people — have been hospitalized for it, 23 of whom were still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.
Of the 598 known COVID-19 cases in the state considered current, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.