New Hampshire’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has hit 400, state health officials reported Tuesday, along with 16 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
The latest death toll includes the newly announced deaths of two Hillsborough County residents — a man and a woman who were both 60 or older.
None of the 16 cases reported Tuesday were from Cheshire County, Sullivan County or areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 546 confirmed cases in the state considered current, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard and Walpole.
Since the start of the pandemic 6,262 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 85 percent of them — 5,316 — have recovered. As of Tuesday morning, 23 people were in hospitals, of the 677 people known to have been hospitalized to date.
Also as of Tuesday, four facilities in New Hampshire were experiencing outbreaks, according to the state health department: Birch Hill in Manchester, Evergreen Place in Manchester, Greenbriar in Nashua and the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. Outbreaks at more than 25 other facilities in the state are considered closed.