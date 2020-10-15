New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 71 more cases of the viral disease.
The two who died were both 60 or older — a Hillsborough County woman and a Strafford County man.
Among the newly reported positives, the county of residence was still being determined for two cases. Of the other 69, four were from Cheshire County, and 11 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The 71 cases were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing. The state listed the latest daily PCR test positivity rate at 0.9 percent.
To date, 9,349 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 86 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 458 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the virus. As of Wednesday morning, 19 people were in hospitals, of the 760 known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 823 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included six for which the community of residence was still being determined, along with seven in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Fourteen cases were listed as current in Cheshire County.