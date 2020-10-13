New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 65 more cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
The newly reported cases were confirmed both via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing, a different type of diagnostic test the state health department recently began including in case counts.
The county of residence of three of the latest positives was still being determined. Of the other 62, two were from Cheshire County, and 10 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The daily PCR test positivity rate Monday was listed at 1.2 percent.
Of the 9,208 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 87 percent have recovered. The deaths of 456 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease. As of Monday morning, 17 people were in hospitals, of the 752 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
A total of 738 cases in the state were considered current. They included seven for which the community of residence was unknown, six in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.