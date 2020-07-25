Fifty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Friday, along with the deaths of two more Granite Staters.
Eleven of the 59 cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility not identified in Friday’s news release from the state health department.
The newly announced deaths — bringing the state’s total number to 407 — involved a Hillsborough County woman and a Rockingham County man, both 60 or older.
None of the 59 positives reported Friday were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Eight were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Friday, 6,375 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start, 5,393 of whom had recovered. Twenty-seven people were in hospitals, of the 685 patients known to have been hospitalized to date.
Of the 575 cases considered current in New Hampshire Friday, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge and Walpole.