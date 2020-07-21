New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 46 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
Seventeen of the newly reported positives — none of which were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County — were associated with a long-term-care facility seeing an outbreak, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The release doesn’t identify the facility but says an “outbreaks update” would be included in the daily COVID-19 data update issued Tuesday. Two of the 46 newly announced positives were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, the deaths of 398 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19. Of the 6,249 people who have tested positive for the disease, 5,286 — about 85 percent — have recovered. As of Monday morning, 20 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, of the 673 known to have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 565 cases in New Hampshire considered current, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard and Walpole.