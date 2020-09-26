New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 44 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The county of residence for two of the new positives was still being determined, but none of the other 42 was from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Nine were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 8,085 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 91 percent have recovered. The deaths of 438 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Friday morning, 19 people were in hospitals, of the 734 known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
The daily average of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Thursday was 7,292, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.