New Hampshire health officials Friday announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 337 additional positive tests for the virus.
The latest-reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included men from Sullivan County, Grafton County and Strafford County and a woman from Hillsborough County.
The 337 positives include 14 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County, 50 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 17 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 74,893 people have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly under 95 percent (70,899 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just under four percent (2,827 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of slightly under two percent (1,167 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 154 in Cheshire County, 51 in Sullivan County, 381 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 85 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.1 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 95 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.