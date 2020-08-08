New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 39 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.
Although the county of residence for two of the newly reported cases was still being determined, none of the others were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Four involve residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 6,779 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5,995 of them have recovered. The deaths of 419 Granite Staters have been attributed to the viral disease.
As of Friday, 23 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, of the 700 people known to have been hospitalized to date.
An average of 2,176 tests per day were reported to the state during the week that ended Thursday; the results of at least 1,379 tests were reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday alone.
As of Friday, there were 365 active cases of COVID-19 listed statewide, with at least five in Keene, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The town of residence of three of the state’s current cases was unknown.