New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced 33 more COVID-19 cases — none of them from Cheshire or Sullivan counties — but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
Four of the newly reported cases were from Hillsborough County, but outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,780 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 438 Granite State residents have been attributed to the virus. As of Wednesday morning, eight people were in hospitals, of the 723 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
A total of 259 cases in New Hampshire were considered current, including one to four in each of the area communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene and Winchester.
An average of 3,446 tests per day were reported to the state health department during the week that ended Tuesday.