Twenty-seven more people, including at least two Cheshire County residents, have tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
The daily update brought no reports of additional COVID-19-related deaths, leaving the statewide total standing at 418.
The 27 newly announced positives brings the state tally to 6,719. At least five of the 27 cases were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and the county of residence in one of the cases was still being determined.
To date, 5,923 of those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have recovered, and 698 have been hospitalized. Twenty people were in hospitals for the disease as of Wednesday morning.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ most recently updated case map lists 378 known active infections statewide, with the town of residence of three of those cases still unidentified. Seven current cases were listed in Keene, with one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.