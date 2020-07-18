New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 26 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
None of the newly reported positives are from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Eight are from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The deaths of 395 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19. Of the 6,165 people who have tested positive for the disease to date, 5,188 (about 84 percent) have recovered. As of Friday morning, 24 people were in hospitals, of the 670 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 582 COVID-19 cases considered current, one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.