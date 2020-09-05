New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 23 more COVID-19 cases, including one from Cheshire County, but no additional deaths attributed to the viral disease.
The state’s death toll has stood at 432 for about a week.
Three of the newly announced COVID-19 cases were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and none were from Sullivan County.
To date, 7,368 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Friday morning, nine people were in hospitals, of the 716 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 209 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included one case with unknown residency and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The average daily number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Thursday was 3,057, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.