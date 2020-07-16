New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 24 more cases of the viral disease.
The two women who died were both Hillsborough County residents who were at least 60. Their deaths bring the state’s total attributed to COVID-19 to 394.
One of the new positives involves a Cheshire County resident, and four were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. So far, 6,113 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 5,125 (about 84 percent) have recovered. As of Wednesday morning, 24 people were in hospitals, of the 668 people known to have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Of the 594 COVID-19 cases considered current, one to four were in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.