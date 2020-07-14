New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 16 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.
None of the newly reported cases were from Cheshire County or Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. One involved a resident of Sullivan County.
To date, 6,068 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 621 cases are considered current. Twenty-four people were in hospitals with the disease as of Monday, out of the 589 people known to have been hospitalized for it during the pandemic.
Of those who have tested positive, 5,056 people, or about 83 percent, have recovered, whereas the deaths of 391 Granite Staters (about 6 percent of confirmed cases) have been attributed to it.
As of Monday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.