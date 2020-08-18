New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 16 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
One of the latest positive tests, which bring the state’s total to 7,004 to date, was from Cheshire County, and three were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
About 90 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state have recovered from it, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 423 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease, and 709 people are known to have been hospitalized with it.
As of Monday morning, 15 COVID-19 patients were still in hospitals.
A total of 279 cases of the viral disease were considered current. They included six cases in Keene and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
On average, 2,828 tests were reported per day to the state health department for the week that ended Sunday.