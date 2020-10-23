The state of New Hampshire released guidance for hockey and indoor ice rinks Friday, which will allow for a return to play as of Friday, Oct. 30, under a series of safety guidelines.
At a news conference last week, Gov. Chris Sununu said indoor hockey facilities had been ordered to close for two weeks following a spike in COVID-19 cases among New Hampshire hockey players.
“This new guidance will safely get folks back on the ice utilizing flexible testing protocols like non-invasive antigen options with the goal of continuing a safe, fun and healthy season,” Sununu said in a statement released Friday afternoon by his office.
The guidelines lay out processes for disinfecting, social-distancing and masks, requiring them to be worn by all staff, volunteers and athletes over their nose and mouth whenever they’re inside and not involved in active physical activity, or outside and nearby other people.
Before Nov. 6, all rink staff, volunteers, referees, coaches and athletes (both in youth and adult teams) must have at least one COVID-19 test. The test, which must be conducted after Oct. 15, can be either a PCR or antigen test. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 via a diagnostic test within three months before Oct. 15 are exempt from this requirement.
The full guidelines, which also address residential-based youth hockey programs, are available at https://bit.ly/34ptBv7.