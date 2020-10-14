The N.H. Troopers Association recently endorsed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., for re-election, the Shaheen campaign announced.
“Senator Jeanne Shaheen has always been an ally for us in Washington because she listens to the challenges we are facing and works to address them,” Marc Beaudoin, the troopers association’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.
“In the Senate, she has fought for the security of Granite Staters and worked with us to address some of our state’s most urgent crises,” he said, including the opioid epidemic and COVID-19.
The N.H. Troopers Association represents non-commissioned employees of N.H. State Police.
Shaheen, a former New Hampshire governor who lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington, is seeking her third term in the U.S. Senate against Wolfeboro Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner and Nashua Libertarian Justin O’Donnell.
The general election is Nov. 3.