The N.H. Troopers Association recently endorsed Chris Connelly for Hillsborough County Sheriff.
“We are dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement service while maintaining the traditions of fairness, professionalism, and integrity and know that we will have a trusted partner with Chris Connelly as Hillsborough County Sheriff in this mission,” Aaron Eder-Linell, president of the troopers association, said in a news release. “Chris has shown throughout his career in law enforcement that he is a proven leader who will provide the people of Hillsborough County fair, compassionate, respectful, and impartial law enforcement.”
According to his campaign website, Connelly, of Mont Vernon, is a former chief deputy sheriff with the office, as well as a former Dunbarton police chief. He also has held positions in the Goffstown Police Department and with the U.S Marshal’s Service.
He is one of two Republicans running in the Sept. 8 primary to succeed longtime Sheriff James Hardy. The other is Joshua Holmes of Manchester. Democrat Bill Barry of Manchester is also running for the post.
The general election is Nov. 3.
