Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine will open to all adult Granite Staters by the end of next week, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
On Monday, anyone 40 or older will be eligible to register for their first dose. Those 30 and older will be able to sign up on Wednesday, and anyone 16 and older can book their appointments starting April 2.
"Everyone who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine, as of [next] Friday," Sununu said at a news conference. He added that each of the three age groups have around 150,000 people in them.
The sole exception will be children under 16, as none of the three available vaccinations have been authorized for that age group.
Sununu said that if all goes according to plan, everyone 16 and older should be able to get their first shot by Memorial Day.
New Hampshire residents can sign up to get vaccinated via the state's online portal, known as VINI, which can be accessed via vaccines.nh.gov.
Sununu said the system registered some 100,000 people when it opened up appointments for people 50 and over on Monday.
He said that while the system did slow down to to a high volume of traffic, there was no crash, and some of the first people to sign up were able to get their shots by Monday afternoon.