Starting Monday, New Hampshire will open its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to people without appointments.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire will make shots available to walk-ins of all eligible ages, including children ages 12 to 15, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drag Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for that age group Monday. (The vaccine had already received approval for people 16 and up.) Walk-in shots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the state's 11 vaccination sites, including Keene's on Krif Road.
"This change really helps the state's goal [of] limiting vaccine wastage," Sununu said in Thursday's news conference. "We're going to get more and more vaccines in vials that contain up to 14 doses per vial. And so anything we can do to minimize the wastage, we don't want to throw that out."
Sununu said 50 shots per day will be set aside for walk-ins at each site, including doses of the Pfizer vaccine for any walk-ins who are 12 to 15. He said that second shots for walk-ins will be scheduled the same way as for those who made an appointment: They'll receive a card listing a date and time for their second dose.
The Krif Road site is open Monday through Saturday.