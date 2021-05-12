Younger teenagers in New Hampshire will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday afternoon.
Children ages 12 to 15 can be scheduled for appointments through the state's vaccine website, according to a news release from the governor's office.
This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday to include this age group, based on the data from a recent clinical trial. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was available only to those 16 and older.
"Our teams have been preparing to expand eligibility to individuals between the ages of 12 and 15 years old for weeks now and are ready to hit the ground running tomorrow," Sununu said in the release.
Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to this age group. The other FDA-approved vaccinations — by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are authorized only for those 18 and older.
Anyone under age 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated, according to the release. This can be done verbally at the vaccination site or through an online form at the time of registration.
To register, people can visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1.