New Hampshire starts vaccinating first responders and ambulatory health care workers for COVID-19 at 13 sites across the state Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced.
They include locations in Keene — on the Keene State College campus — and Claremont.
The sites are part of the state's plan to distribute the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine to some of the highest-risk groups and most critical workers, a category it calls Phase 1A.
The roughly 110,000 people in that phase include front-line health care workers and other hospital staff, older residents of long-term care facilities, first responders and workers who collect or test specimens for COVID-19.
Over the past few weeks, as the first shipments of the vaccine have arrived in New Hampshire, vaccines have also been administered at hospitals, including Cheshire Medical Center and Monadnock Community Hospital, and some long-term care facilities.
Sununu's office said in a news release Monday that first responders and ambulatory health care workers will be contacted through "professional associations, licensing boards, provider groups, and first responder organizations" about making an appointment. Ambulatory health care workers are those who provide outpatient care, as opposed to working with patients who've been admitted to a hospital.
The first notices went out last week, according to the state.