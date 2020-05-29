The state announced Friday it’s opening COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants it at its fixed testing sites, including the one in Keene.
Gov. Chris Sununu also said that more businesses and organizations — including places of worship and day camps — will be allowed to reopen with guidelines in place, and he will extend the stay-at-home order for another two weeks.
N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said that demand for tests in the past week has been dropping, and the fixed sites are testing at about 70 percent capacity. She noted that same-day appointments are currently available, and encouraged people to sign up for testing at www.nh.gov/covid19 and click on "COVID testing registration form."
“Anybody that wants a test can get a test," she said.
More than 70,000 people have been tested so far in the state, Shibinette said.
The stay-at-home order will be extended until June 15, Sununu said Friday, with the hope that it will end then, and New Hampshire can move into the next phase of reopening.
But that will depend on the public health data, he said.
State officials have been looking most closely at two metrics: the percentage of people who test positive for the novel coronavirus, and the hospitalization rate. The hospitalization rate has been at about 10 percent recently, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state has not released raw data on the percent positives, but a graph included in news releases shows the number at just under 5 percent for the past week.
"It is our hope and intention to move beyond it on June 15 ... and then hopefully take that next step into a different look and again get our summer going I think really as folks would like to see the summer going," Sununu said. He noted that there will still be a number of restrictions in place when this happens.
He noted that when the order, known as Stay at Home 2.0, is lifted, it will also mark a shift in the requirements to qualify for unemployment insurance, which have been broad.
Sununu announced the following changes:
• Houses of worship can open for in-person services with a maximum of 40 percent capacity, and a 6-foot buffer maintained between families.
• Hotels and short-term rentals can reopen as of June 5, and reservations can be taken immediately for New Hampshire residents and out-of-staters who’ve met the 14-day quarantine requirement. Small facilities and outdoor-style motels can open at full capacity, while hotels with more than 20 rooms can be at a maximum 50 percent capacity.
• Day camps can open as of June 22. Sununu said since the majority of kids who attend these are local, it “doesn’t really create a cross border issue.” Staff and campers must be from New Hampshire or have quarantined for 14-days if they’re from out of state, according to the guidance posted on the state’s COVID website.
• Overnight camps can reopen as of June 28. Guidance for those camps should be available early next week, Sununu said.
• Road tests for driver’s licenses are resuming on Monday in limited locations. People can schedule them at www.nh.gov/dmv. Behind-the-wheel driver's education training can also resume.
As for indoor dining at restaurants, Sununu said the public health data doesn’t bear out opening at even 50 percent capacity yet, but he aims to give business owners in the next few weeks a better sense of the timeline for next steps, especially since funding for employees at small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program will be expiring for many in mid to late June.
Shibinette also announced 107 new positive test results in the state, for a total of 4,492 known cases. Six more people have died, four male and two female, all from Hillsborough County and over age 60. Shibinette said about 50 percent of the new positive cases over the past couple of days have been from employees and residents of long-term care facilities, where testing has been ramping up.
Two Cheshire County residents, two Sullivan county residents and 16 residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua were among the newly reported positives, with the county of residence of one of the 107 still being determined as of Friday morning.
The state also announced that it has launched a new data dashboard that will be updated daily to chart COVID-19 activity in New Hampshire. The dashboard can be accessed at https://www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/summary.htm.