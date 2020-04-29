As some schools prepare to start summer break early, the task force charged with developing an economic reopening strategy for New Hampshire heard a presentation Tuesday about how child-care facilities could handle an influx of kids. The group also heard an eight-point plan for reopening hair salons.
Chris Emond, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, told the state’s Reopening Task Force — which consists of state lawmakers, officials and representatives from various industries — that child-care facilities are well equipped to continue operating, with adjustments for extra health precautions. But he said covering costs will be an issue.
“We at the Boys & Girls Club have surveyed many parents looking forward to the summer, and I was initially concerned that they might not send their kids ... that certainly was not the case,” Emond said. “An overwhelming majority were like, ‘I hope you’re going to be open; we need you to be open’.”
Boys & Girls Clubs is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide a safe space and offer after-school and summer activities for all children up to age 18.
Emond said that operating under recommended health guidelines over the past few weeks has enabled the Concord-based organization to learn a great deal about how to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including the use of strict sanitization measures and logging the temperatures of children and staff each day.
These days, he added, parents are not permitted to come into the facilities, groups of children avoid contacts with other groups, and staff members work with one group at a time.
But with the clubs unable to cater to as many kids due to capacity limits, Emond said revenue will be an issue.
“Due to COVID-19, all child-care [facilities], day camps and night camps will have to operate at a lower capacity,” he said. “The industry as a whole will require an investment from the state of New Hampshire just to offer these reduced services.”
In February, before the outbreak began in earnest here, Emond said, 788 licensed child-care facilities were operating in the state, with 7,895 employees. Today, he said, only 243 centers have been able to continue, with 2,400 employees. Just 54 of those facilities serve school-age children; the rest focus on early childhood care.
When it comes to camps, Emond noted that some conditions make them a bit safer. They cater to a young population that’s at relatively low risk for serious complications due to COVID-19, and staff members are also generally younger. He added that the campers spend a lot of time outside, where it seems to be more difficult to spread the virus.
But Emond said there are concerns about large numbers of parents coming to drop their kids off at the same time, and camps will have to find ways to prevent crowding. He also said there must be adequate shelters with enough space to observe social-distancing practices in the event of inclement weather.
Overnight camps, which have an average of 40,000 campers and 8,000 staff across the state each season, will bring other challenges, he said. These camps will see a loss of revenue due to limiting their capacity and may have to shorten their seasons. He also said there are concerns about whether a camp would be legally liable if the virus is transmitted there.
“There’s definitely precedent out there to help limit the liability and limit the exposure to lawsuits,” Emond told the task force. “We feel, in our particular industry, we’re being asked to open so people can go to work ... so having a limited liability, it may be make or break for some of these camps to make individual decisions on whether or not they’re going to open.”
However, Emond also said these types of camps have medical staff on site and standards that were put in place during past pandemics, which will likely be re-implemented.
A plan for salons
Following Emond’s presentation, the task force heard from Pam New, of the N.H. Cosmetology Association. New provided the panel with an eight-point plan for reopening salons, focused on heavy sanitization between client appointments, requiring staff and clients to wear face masks and significantly limiting the number of people allowed in at any given time.
She emphasized that each salon owner would be able to determine whether or not they want to reopen, and noted that if pet groomers are allowed to be open under the stay-at-home order, salons should be, too.
She said allowing hair salons the option of opening may be safer than keeping them closed, adding that she’s heard of stylists doing haircuts at their clients’ homes, or clients coming to stylists’ residences.
“They are going to customers’ homes and vice versa, which is not a safe environment for anyone at all,” she said. “I think people are getting desperate.”
Over the past few days, the task force has heard a number of reports from representatives of different industries, including the health-care, retail and food-service sectors. It plans to make a series of recommendations about the first steps toward opening the economy no later than Friday.
Also on Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to extend the state’s stay-at-home order, currently set to expire May 4. But he has indicated he may make adjustments to the restrictions on New Hampshire businesses.